Bengals defense should feast against battered Cowboys OL in Week 2
While NFL games are played for a reason and the phrase "any given Sunday" exists, it feels like the Cincinnati Bengals have a solid chance to get their first win of the 2022 season this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott won't be playing in the game and even if he were, the offensive line of the Cowboys might not have given him much of a chance to succeed.
The Cowboys once had one of the best offensive lines in the league but that isn't the case now. We saw the Bucs' defense feast against the 'Boys' line in Week 1 and the Bengals' defense has a chance to do the same thing.
While we didn't see the Bengals pass rush do a ton in Week 1 against the Steelers, Mitch Trubisky was able to either scramble away or get rid of the ball quickly. Cooper Rush, who is filling in for Prescott while he's recovering from surgery on his injured hand, probably won't have the same luck against a Bengals d-line that dominated last week.
Bengals defense is licking their chops ahead of matchup with Cowboys
B.J. Hill was the only Bengal to record a sack last week but more should be on the way in Week 2 from both him and the rest of the Cincinnati defense. Sam Hubbard came close and looked dominant in his first game of the 2022 season and we all know how easily sacking the quarterback comes to Trey Hendrickson.
Charlie Goldsmith had an excellent tweet summing up the disaster that is the Cowboys' offensive line for this week's game. He notes that aside from the right guard, the rest of the line is either inexperienced or got worked against Tampa Bay.
Bengals fans were concerned about the Week 1 loss but they're getting the Cowboys at the best possible time. Not only will they go up against Rush instead of Prescott but the offensive line in Dallas should be easy to expose.
Cincinnati might have only had one sack last week but they should be able to add quite a few more in Week 2. This should be fun.