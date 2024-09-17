Bengals defensive coordinator answers the question on everyone's mind after loss to Chiefs
The biggest storyline following the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-25 Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a controversial late pass interference call against rookie safety Daijahn Anthony.
Anthony jumped into the back of Chiefs receiver Raheem Rice while trying to deflect the pass on 4th-and-16 and he was hit with a flag. As a result of the penalty, the Chiefs got a fresh set of downs and they were able to wind down the clock and win the game with a field goal. If the Bengals had been able to get a stop on the play, they would have got the ball back and sealed up the win.
After the game, there were plenty of people (this writer included) wondering why Anthony was even in the game in that situation. After all, he's an inexperienced rookie the team picked in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he's currently listed as a third-stringer on the team's official depth chart and the Bengals weren't dealing with any major injury issues at the position.
Lou Anarumo explains why Daijahn Anthony was in the game against Kansas City
Plus, Anthony had been called for illegal contact earlier in the game -- a penalty that negated an interception. His presence on the field in the guts of the game seemed questionable, to say the least. But, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had an explanation for why Anthony was out there, and it was largely based around the promise he showed in training camp and preseason play.
"He (Anthony) showed the ability in training camp. He showed the ability to go get the ball both in the preseason games, being around where he’s supposed to be," Anarumo said. "He’s athletic. He just has a nose for that part of the game. It would be foolish not to use him.
"We teach our guys to be aggressive and be aggressively smart," he added. "We don't want them being timid and they catch the ball and everybody wants to know why. It was a bang-bang play, and unfortunately it went against us."
It makes sense to reward a player who performed well during camp and preseason play with on-field opportunity. After all, how else would a young player gain experience? But, it is fair to wonder if that moment -- against the defending champs in their building -- was a little too big for a rookie defender. There's nothing wrong with getting a young guy some reps, but maybe do it when the game isn't hanging in the balance.