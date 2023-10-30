Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is as good as gone in 2024
It's been fun...
The Cincinnati Bengals lucked out last offseason when they were able to retain both of their main coordinators but they were especially lucky that Lou Anarumo didn't get hired elsewhere. That probably won't be the case again this offseason.
After a slippery start to the season, Anarumo's defense is playing the way everyone expected it to, limiting the "scary" 49ers offense to just 17 points. Seven of those points came late in the game during what's known as garbage time.
The Bengals allow the 12th-fewest passing yards and have the third-most interceptions through seven games this season, both stats according to NFL.com.
This is probably Lou Anarumo's final year with the Bengals
The reason Anarumo didn't end up getting a head coaching job last year was probably simply that there weren't all that many jobs available. It was a weird situation where only five teams were searching for a new head coach. There should be more in 2024 and Anarumo will more than likely be a top candidate for one of the vacant jobs.
If this ends up being Anarumo's swan song in Cincinnati, hopefully the Bengals can make the most of it by finally getting a Super Bowl victory. If not, it'll be hard to find a defensive coordinator who has brought as much to this defensive group as Anarumo. It'll be a tough loss but that's the crappy part of having a good team -- Other teams want to steal your coordinators away.