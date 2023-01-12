Bengals depth chart ahead of Wild Card round vs Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the Wild Card round. A win likely punches a ticket to Buffalo for a divisional round showdown and the first between these teams this season due to Week 17 not being played.
What does the Bengals' depth chart look like as they enter the playoffs for the second straight year?
Quarterback
Starter: Joe Burrow
Backup: Brandon Allen
We haven't seen much from Brandon Allen this year and that's definitely a good thing. Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league so the only time it'd make sense for Allen to be put into a game is in the case of a blowout He's played in just one game this year, which was in Week 9 against the Panthers. That game was, indeed, a blowout.
Running Back
Starter: Joe Mixon
Backups: Samaje Perine, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
The run game needs to get going if the Bengals want to make a deep run in the playoffs. Mixon has been solid as a pass-catcher but he and the rest of the running backs haven't gotten much going in the past few weeks.
For the playoffs, it's likely that Evans is inactive for most of the games, which is disappointing. Fans had high hopes for the guy but he's been surpassed by Williams on the depth chart for sure.