Bengals depth chart ahead of Wild Card round vs Ravens
Wide Receiver
Starters: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
Backups: Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan, Trent Taylor
Irwin has emerged as a legitimate weapon for Burrow so it doesn't feel as daunting if one of the big three go down with an injury. Chase was banged up this year but still put up 1,000 yards in five fewer games and looks as good as ever. If this unit stays healthy, it's arguably the best in the playoffs.
Tight End
Starter: Hayden Hurst
Backups: Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi
Hurst has been a terrific signing for the Bengals and hopefully the team can re-sign him in the offseason. Wilcox and Asiasi aren't as big of threats but fortunately, Cincinnati isn't a team that that heavily relies on its tight end as a pass-catcher.
Offensive Line
Starters: Jonah Williams, Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Max Scharping, Hakeem Adeniji
Backups: Jackson Carman, Trey Hill, D'Ante Smith
The two major injuries to this team came in the final three weeks of the regular season. Alex Cappa and La'el Collins won't be playing in the Wild Card game, which means it'll be Scharping at right guard and Adeniji at right tackle.
As for the backups, Carman and Smith have experience at both tackle and guard while Hill is the backup center option should something happen to Karras.