Bengals depth chart ahead of Wild Card round vs Ravens
Defensive Line
Starters: Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, Trey Hendrickson
Backups: Cam Sample, Josh Tupou, Zach Carter, Joseph Ossai, Jeff Gunter, Jay Tufele
The Bengals have an impressive defensive line and let's hope the unit stays healthy throughout the course of the playoffs. We've seen injuries to all but Hill so far this season and the backups have been able to step in and make their presence felt.
Linebackers
Starters: Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt
Backups: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie, Clay Johnston
It'll be really tough if the Bengals lose Pratt in the offseason. He and Wilson have been quite the duo as the starting linebackers and the backups are more than capable of helping out should one of those guys go down.
Secondary
Starters: Eli Apple, Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton
Backups: Tre Flowers, Michael Thomas, Dax Hill, Allan George, Jalen Davis
With the injury to Chidobe Awuzie, Taylor-Britt was bumped up from backup to starter. The rookie has definitely had his fair share of struggles but there's promise there for sure.
The backups have been serviceable when called upon but hopefully we don't have to see much of them in the postseason.
Special Teams
Kicker: Evan McPherson
Punter: Drue Chrisman
Long Snapper: Cal Adomitis
Kick Returner: Trayveon Williams
Punt Returner: Trent Taylor
No drama here. Chrisman took over for Kevin Huber about halfway through the season and he's been pretty good down the stretch. He and Adomitis will be entering their first playoffs in their roles.