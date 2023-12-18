Bengals disrespected in latest NFL playoff odds
Taking a look at the latest odds for Cincinnati Bengals to make the 2023-24 NFL playoffs .
The Cincinnati Bengals have won their third-straight game and Jake Browning looks like the real deal, yet oddsmakers continue to doubt their ability to make the NFL Playoffs.
Some sportsbooks, including DraftKings, have them as high as +200 to secure a postseason berth in the final three weeks of the regular season.
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Odds
At +200, the Bengals have an implied probability of just 33.33% of making the AFC playoffs. A $100 wager on them to do it win you a profit of $200 if they're able to achieve the feat.
If the season ended today, the Bengals would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC, but the biggest reason for oddsmakers have them eventually on the outside looking in is their schedule over the final three weeks. Two of their last three games are against teams currently in the playoffs in the Chiefs and Browns, the first of which will take place on the road at Arrowhead.
The third game, which will take place this Saturday, is a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is always going to be a tough game for Cincinnati and the Steelers are also the most recent team to beat the Bengals, back in Week 13.
The other three 8-6 teams in the AFC, the Colts, Texans, and Bills, all have significantly easier schedules down the stretch. So, if the Bengals want to find themselves in the playoffs, they need Jake Browning to keep playing at a high level and to pull off an upset or two against the likes of the Chiefs and Browns.
If you believe in the Bengals to get the job done, now is a great time to bet on them to do exactly that.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.