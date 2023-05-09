Bengals DL depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals added help to their defensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft with their first-round selection of Myles Murphy. How does the addition of Murphy shake things up on the defensive line?
Well, for starters, it might put more pressure on Sam Hubbard down the line. The former third-round pick signed an extension ahead of the 2021 season so he's now halfway through that deal. If the Bengals think they might be interested in moving on from him in the foreseeable future, Murphy could be his replacement.
Let's take a look at what the defensive line looks like now that the draft is in the books.
Starters
- LDE: Sam Hubbard
- NT: DJ Reader
- DT: BJ Hill
- RDE: Trey Hendrickson
No surprises here. While Hubbard's future job as a starter could be in jeopardy if Murphy performs well, he's the starter for 2023.
Reader missed time in 2022 but has proven to be the unsung hero of the defense. When he's on the field, the run defense is so much better than it is without him.
Hill was acquired in a trade with the Giants in 2021 and all it cost to add him was to ship Billy Price to New York. The Bengals 100% won that trade, as Hill has been awesome.
Hendrickson wasn't as solid as he was the season prior but he's still a difference-maker on defense. It was evident whenever he wasn't on the field that the Bengals' pass rush wasn't nearly as scary. That's why the team added Murphy.