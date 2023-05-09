Bengals DL depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Rest
There are eight other defensive linemen on the Bengals' roster who are fighting for a spot on the final roster. The eight that have already been listed are likely going to be on the 53-man roster but what about these final eight? Who will make the cut?
Cam Sample, a fourth-round pick in 2021, feels like he has a good chance of making the team. He's been used exclusively as a depth piece during his time in Cincinnati but he's been effective.
Newly-signed Tarell Bashem is someone else that I wouldn't be surprised to see make the team. The Ohio product offers the Bengals an experienced veteran as a depth piece to plug into games.
The other players competing for a spot are Domenique Davis, Jay Tufele, Jeff Gunter, Devonnsha Maxwell, Raymond Johnson III, and Owen Carney. Maxwell signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga and he could be a fun player to watch this summer.
How do you see the defensive line looking when the 53-man roster is formed?