Bengals hopefully dodged a bullet with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins injuries
The Cincinnati Bengals had to operate with Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, and Trent Taylor as their main receiving threats on Sunday due to injuries to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.
Both Boyd and Higgins suited up and were active for the game on Sunday but you might not have known that about Higgins. The former second-round pick out of Clemson took just one snap on Sunday before spending the rest of the game on the sideline.
As for Boyd, he was injured on the second play of the game and did not return to the field after doing so.
According to Tom Pelissero, "Boyd could miss a week or two after dislocating a finger on his right hand" while "Higgins is still getting his hamstring evaluated after playing just one snap on Sunday."
Bengals hopefully won't be without Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd for too long
Cincinnati struggled initially without these two but eventually Chase did what Chase always does while Irwin and Taylor got in on the party too. It's not ideal for a team that banks on their big explosive plays to be down two explosive players but this team will find a way to win games while Higgins and Boyd recover and get healthy for the playoffs.
It feels like this situation could have been much worse so the Bengals look to have dodged a major bullet with this news.