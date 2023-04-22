Bengals Draft: 3 prospects who can replace Jessie Bates

Kaevon Merriweather flashed excellent closing speed (5.3 yards/sec) and range on this play. Merriweather’s In-Game Athleticism (IGA) Score of 98.13 is one of the highest this year’s draft class. #ReelAnalytics



Click to learn about our IGA Score:🔗 https://t.co/1odWgjBWM0 pic.twitter.com/4BNhCT9PSy