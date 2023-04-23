Bengals Draft: 5 players fans should hope fall to Cincinnati on Day 2
DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
The Bengals already have a capable group of starters at cornerback in Cam Taylor-Britt, Chidobe Awuzie, and Mike Hilton, but the group could still improve. While playing in the AFC, they are tasked with taking on elite wide receivers each week. Adding another capable option could be crucial, and it would also give them much-needed depth.
If Michigan's DJ Turner is on the board at pick 60, it may be near impossible for the Bengals to pass on him. With his elite speed and overall talent at cornerback, he could quickly earn a starting role in the secondary.
Over his two seasons as a starter, Turner developed into a reliable option at cornerback. While appearing in 27 games, he recorded 53 solo tackles, 69 total tackles, 17 swatted passes, and three interceptions.
While at Michigan, Turner showed an elite combination of speed and technique. With the skillset that he brought to the Wolverines' defense, he became a key piece to their success. Along with his physical playstyle, Turner has elite speed. This was on full display with the 4.26 40-yard dash that he posted at the combine.
Placing Turner within the Bengals secondary would not only make the group better but would also give them a potential starter.