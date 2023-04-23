Bengals Draft: 5 players fans should hope fall to Cincinnati on Day 2
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
With Joe Mixon's future with the Bengals still unclear, running back is a major need heading into the draft. Adding a player such as Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs could be a dream scenario for Cincinnati in round two.
During his time at both Alabama and Georgia Tech Gibbs showed an elite ability to make an impact both on the ground and through the air.
In the two years that Gibbs spent at Georgia Tech, he regularly made big plays. While appearing in 19 games, he carried the ball 232 times, rushing for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns. Through the air, he recorded 59 receptions for 768 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Following his two strong campaigns at Georgia Tech, Gibbs joined Alabama in 2022. In his lone season at the school, he took his game to new heights. On the ground, he rushed for 926 yards and seven touchdowns on 151 total carrries. He was also a threat through the air, recording 44 receptions for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
With how the Bengals use their running backs, Gibbs could be the perfect option. Through his versatility, he could become the lead back for this offense.