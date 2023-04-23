Bengals Draft: 5 players fans should hope fall to Cincinnati on Day 2
Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
Oregon State's Luke Musgrave falling in the draft could also be a dream scenario for the Bengals. With his playstyle and overall technique, he has the ability to quickly become a threat at the next level.
During his time at Oregon State, Musgrave was heavily limited by injuries at times. In 2022, he was limited to just two games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Prior to going down in Week 2, Musgrave was playing the best football of his career. In just two outings, he hauled in 11 receptions for 169 receiving yards and one touchdown. In both games, he recorded at least five receptions and 80 receiving yards.
Through his four collegiate seasons, Musgrave took the field in just 20 total games. During this time, he recorded 47 receptions for 633 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Musgrave is a capable route runner and can get open anywhere on the field. Coming in at 6'6" and 253 pounds, he is also a bigger target. With his arrival, the Bengals would add a matchup nightmare to the offense.