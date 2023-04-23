Bengals Draft: 5 players fans should hope fall to Cincinnati on Day 2
Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC
The Bengals have already made an effort to improve the defensive front. But the arrival of another capable pass rusher could help make this unit even better. USC's Tuli Tuipulotu is a force off of the edge and could look to make an impact early in his NFL career.
Over his three collegiate seasons, Tuipulotu was a key component of the USC pass rush. In total, he recorded 67 solo tackles, 116 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 21 total sacks, and four forced fumbles.
In 2022, Tuipulotu put together an elite showcase of his talent. Through his final 14 games, he racked up 31 solo tackles, 46 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 13.5 total tacks.
When looking at the current makeup of the Bengals defensive front, the unit could use depth across the board. Adding a player such as Tuipulotu would give them a player that can move around the front, and can make an impact at each spot.
With the speed that Tuipulotu possesses, he is a matchup problem for opposing blockers. While he isn't the biggest, he still managed to make a consistent impact. Placing him alongside two proven edge rushers in Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard could help him make the transition to the NFL quickly.