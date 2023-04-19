Bengals Draft: ESPN Analytics predicts most likely picks for Cincinnati
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and the Cincinnati Bengals are armed with the 28th pick in the first round of the draft. ESPN Analytics has put together a neat tool called the Draft Day Predictor.
The Draft Day Predictor predicts the percentages that a player is available at a certain pick and which ones a team is more likely to take. Who do they predict Cincy to draft and who do they say is most likely to be available when the stripes are on the clock for the first time in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Bengals draft round 1 (pick 28 overall)
Highest chance of being the pick: Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)
Highest chance of availability: Anton Harrison, OT (Oklahoma)
Bengals fans are loving seeing both of these names here, as they're both popular names for fans. Mayer would fill the tight end need for Cincinnati for the forseeable future and he'd be a stud for this offense, grabbing 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns during his final season at Notre Dame.
As for Harrison, the Bengals still need a right tackle because even though Jonah Williams is currently going to line up at that spot, he's only under contract for one more year. Plus, he's made it clear that he'd rather play elsewhere in 2023. Harrison could be the Bengals' right tackle of the future.