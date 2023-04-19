Bengals Draft: ESPN Analytics predicts most likely picks for Cincinnati
Bengals draft round 2 (pick 60 overall)
Highest chance of being the pick: Luke Musgrave, TE (Oregon State) / Steve Avila, OC (TCU)
Obviously if the Bengals take Michael Mayer in the tight end then they're not going to double up on tight ends here. Fortunately, Musgrave wasn't the only option here and was tied for the highest chance of being the Bengals pick at 60 with Avila.
Musgrave had a nasty knee injury during the 2022 season, which ended up sidelining him for all but two games. He played well in those two games but knee injuries aren't something to take lightly.
As for Avila, if the Bengals go with the best available player, then sure, it'd make sense to spend a second-round pick on him. They have Ted Karras their starter but he's only under contract through the end of the 2024 season, meaning that Avila could be the backup and then take over after Karras' deal is up.
Highest chance of being available: Jaquelin Roy, DT (LSU)
Roy being listed here is a bit surprising given that The Draft Network has a fifth-round grade on the guy. That being said, the team doesn't need a starting-caliber defensive tackle right away so having Roy as a depth piece who rotates in could be a decent move for them.
Some argued that the team reached on Zach Carter last year and he ended up looking decent as a rotational guy. Maybe the same could happen for Roy.