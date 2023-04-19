Bengals Draft: ESPN Analytics predicts most likely picks for Cincinnati
Bengals draft round 3 (pick 92 overall)
Highest chance of being the pick: Tyjae Spears, RB (Tulane)
If the third round really went this way, Bengals fans would be leaping for joy. Spears is coming off a season where he rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns while also tallying over 250 receiving yards and two more scores as a pass-catcher.
With Joe Mixon's future in Cincinnati up in the air, Spears would be a tremendous replacement. It's good to see his name in this spot.
Highest chance of being available: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB (Stanford)
The Bengals have two cornerbacks entering the final year of their contracts (Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton) so it makes sense for them to be looking into adding help at the cornerback position. Kelly could provide CB1 potential down the road but the good news is that he wouldn't be asked to step in and help out in that role right away.
Much like the Bengals did with Dax Hill at the safety position behind Jessie Bates, Kelly could sit and learn during Awuzie's final season and take over in 2024.