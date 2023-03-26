Bengals Draft Picks 2023: Every selection Cincinnati has in April
The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner and Cincinnati Bengals fans are looking forward to what's hopefully another impactful draft class. The Bengals have been to the past two AFC title games and hope to finally get that first Lombardi Trophy in the 2023 season. The draft is the first part of making that dream become a reality.
The Bengals have always valued their draft picks and this year will be no exception. How many draft picks do they have and when are they on the clock when the draft kicks off in Kansas City at the end of April? Here are all of their picks, per Tankathon.
Every Cincinnati Bengals draft pick in 2023
- Round 1: Pick 28
- Round 2: Pick 60
- Round 3: Pick 92
- Round 4: Pick 131
- Round 5: Pick 163
- Round 6: Pick 206
- Round 7: Pick 246
As of now, the Bengals have one pick in every round of the draft. Not picking until the end of the first round wasn't something the fans were used to after some lean years but the team landed Dax Hill with pick 31 in last year's draft and he's in line to be one of the starting safeties this year due to the departures of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.
In the second round, the team drafted Cam Taylor-Britt and he really looked the part of a solid cornerback during the playoffs. Round three brought Zach Carter to town and he'll hopefully continue to be an impact rotational player for the defensive line.
On Day 3 of the draft, the Bengals added Cordell Volson, Tycen Anderson, and Jeff Gunter. Volson started every game at left guard, Anderson missed the entire season due to injury, and Gunter battled injuries but did make some plays when he was on the field.
What will the Bengals do with their seven picks this year?