Bengals draft picks in 2024, 2025 & Beyond
The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a time where they're forced to pay their superstars after having them on rookie deals for the past few years. That makes the NFL Draft much more critical for the stripes.
The Bengals had eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, adding four players on defense, three on offense, and one on special teams. What will their future drafts look like?
Bengals future draft picks
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bengals, at least as of this writing, are armed with seven picks, one in each round of the draft, according to Pro Sports Transactions. This will likely change by the time the draft rolls around, as the Bengals could draft away picks or also receive draft picks if they trade one of their players away. They also could be rewarded compensatory picks if their key players sign elsewhere in free agency.
The 2025 NFL Draft is the same story for Cincinnati. They have one pick in every round, giving them seven total picks for that particular draft. These picks probably won't be traded until this time next year since teams only trade picks two years out for superstars (Russell Wilson going from Seattle to Denver comes to mind).
The 2026 NFL Draft is the same, shocking story. Until we get closer to these drafts, every team for the most part has one pick in each round of the draft.