Bengals Draft: Tight end considered a Day 3 fit for Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Bengals keep being linked to tight ends early on in the 2023 NFL Draft but what if the team feels comfortable enough to wait until Day 3 of the draft? If they do, Zack Kuntz out of Old Dominion might be just the guy they're looking for at tight end.
Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus discussed Day 3 prospects that would be great fits for every team and Kuntz was his pick for Cincinnati.
"Kuntz is one freak athlete at the tight end position. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He would give the Bengals a cheap vertical threat at tight end."- Michael Renner
Kuntz missed a chunk of his final season due to an injury but had 12 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns before he was shutdown for the year. As Renner noted, Kuntz is a vertical threat and could fit in well with the Bengals.
Zack Kuntz could be the tight end the Bengals are looking for.
Waiting until Day 3 to add a tight end could be risky because there aren't any guarantees that these guys could pan out. On the other hand, it's a less-expensive option and Kuntz would have at least a year to sit behind Irv Smith Jr.
If Smith, who is injury-prone, goes down, however, then Kuntz would either have to step in or Drew Sample could slide back into the TE1 role. I guess the Bengals could have also taken a tight end already at this point so adding Kuntz would just be an insurance policy so that the team doesn't have to worry about the position again down the road, though that seems less likely.
What do you think of the possibility of the Bengals drafting Zack Kuntz in the 2023 NFL Draft?