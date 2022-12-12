Bengals DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Expiring: Get $200 Today Before Offer Ends
The surging Bengals enter the home stretch of the season hoping to catch the Ravens atop the AFC North. With sports betting launching in Ohio in just a few short weeks, you'll soon be able to back Cincy on a potential playoff run! That means the time is now to claim DraftKings Sportsbook's fantastic promo for Bengals fans: a free $200 just for signing up! Here's what to do:
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
As long as you sign up for DraftKings before sports betting goes live on January 1, you’ll receive $200 in free bets on launch day! Yup, that's $200 for free.
All you have to do is follow these steps to secure your free $200:
1. Sign up for DraftKings using this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Wait for January 1
That’s right! All you have to do is sign up and provide identity information, then you’ll get $200 free when Ohio launches sports betting on January 1.
Whether you want to back the Bengals or look at the rising Cavaliers, that $200 is yours to bet freely. We all know how long Ohioans have waited to bet on their favorite teams, so make sure your wait was worth it with a free $200 to use however you want!
You must be a new DraftKings user in Ohio to claim this awesome promo and you don't have much time left. Sign up for DraftKings now to secure $200 free while you still can!
BetMGM Ohio
BetMGM has a free $200 available for Bengals fans too, and it’s just as easy to claim as the first.
All you have to do is sign up for BetMGM with this link and verify your identity, then you’re set!
Once sports betting launches on January 1, you’ll have $200 in free bets waiting for you to use however you want. There’s no further action required from your end.
You must be a new BetMGM user in Ohio to claim your free $200. The clock is ticking - sign up for BetMGM now before it's too late!
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel before sports betting goes live on January 1, you’ll receive $100 in free bets on launch day! Additionally, you’ll get three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up!
Simply use this link to sign up for FanDuel and complete the identity verification, then you're good to go.
You'll automatically receive $100 when sports betting launches on January 1, and you'll also receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up!
That means you could enjoy captivating Cavaliers action from the comfort of your couch as soon as tonight!
We know how long Ohioans have waited for legal sports betting and it’s almost here! Make sure you’re prepared by padding your bankroll with a free $100.
Only new FanDuel users in Ohio can claim this stellar promo. Sign up for FanDuel now to get $100 free and three free months of NBA League Pass!
Boom! Just like that, you've got $500 in free bets PLUS three free months of NBA League Pass! If the Bengals make another great playoff run, you'll want as much money as possible to load up on Cincy. Take advantage of this tremendous opportunity and sign up for all three sportsbooks now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.