Bengals: Each AFC North foe's most overrated player in 2023
Baltimore Ravens: Odell Beckham Jr.
This selection was not the easiest to make as Lamar Jackson has had unbelievably elite stretches in the regular season before being unfortunately injured the previous two seasons. The rest of Baltimore’s roster is filled with solid veterans or young players that still need time and opportunities to prove themselves.
Let us turn to the 31-year-old wide receiver that is one year removed from one of the worst injuries in football. While OBJ has had ample time to heal, he is set to receive a fully guaranteed $15 million for the 2023 season.
While I have hope for Beckham and wish him nothing but luck, he is entering what has been a run-first offense the past few years. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is gone, but he could end the year as WR3 if Zay Flowers performs and Rashod Bateman stays healthy. Cincinnati’s WR3, Tyler Boyd, is an absolute stud and costs five million less per year.
If OBJ puts Baltimore on his back in 2023 and wills the passing game to life while posting 1,100+ yards and double-digit touchdowns, then this signing is more than respectable. He is on a prove-it deal in Baltimore, so the Ravens and contenders can see whether or not he still has gas in the tank, and how much his injury has affected his play.
Knowing his history though, he might be dealt to a playoff-bound team by midseason. There is hope for Baltimore’s passing game with the signing of Beckham and the drafting of Flowers in the first round, but OBJ may be in the overrated status at this point in his career, four years removed from his last 1,000-yard season.