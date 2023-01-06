Bengals might be facing the Ravens' third-string quarterback in Week 18
The Cincinnati Bengals had just two players listed on their injury report on Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens had 11 players on theirs with two of them being their starting and backup quarterbacks. That means there's a slight chance that Cincinnati could end up facing off against the Ravens' third-string quarterback.
Lamar Jackson has not played a snap for the Ravens since injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos. Tyler Huntley came in as his replacement and has been the starter ever since. The following week, a narrow 16-14 Ravens win over the Steelers, Huntley was injured and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action.
Brown is the next man up at quarterback for the Ravens if Jackson and Huntley can't go and if Thursday's report is any indication, there is a chance that the Bengals square off against Brown.
Bengals might be preparing to face Anthony Brown in Week 18
Brown went undrafted out of Oregon after throwing for just shy of 3,000 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven picks while rushing for 658 yards and nine scores on the ground for the Ducks. During his lone bit of NFL action in Week 14, Brown attempted just five passes, completing three of them for 16 yards. He didn't gain any yards on the ground in that game.
Obviously this game becomes a lot less intimidating if Brown is the one taking the snaps. Huntley isn't exactly intimidating either but he's at least been able to lead the Ravens down the field. It's doubtful that Brown can do that against what's been a talented Bengals defense.
Huntley was limited in practice on Thursday while Jackson didn't practice. It's not looking good for Jackson to start but Huntley still could. We'll find out more when the final injury report drops on Friday.