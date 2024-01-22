Bengals fans absolutely hate the AFC Championship Game match-up
This is just cruel...
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't make the playoffs this year but just you wait, it gets so much worse. Not only are the Bengals not in the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2022 but the fans are going to have to watch the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs duke it out for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
This is a Bengals fan's worst nightmare because the Ravens are a divisional opponent who fans have hated their entire lives. It doesn't help that the Ravens swept Cincinnati this year. The Chiefs are a new rival but some Bengals fans might say they hate them more than the Ravens, Browns, or Steelers.
Bengals fans are not happy about the AFC Championship match-up.
This video has a meteorite hitting Earth as the Chiefs and Ravens are playing. For Bengals fans, they might prefer that be reality.
A lot of Bengals fans will be putting on brave faces this week.
Bengals fans will definitely find themselves pulling for the Lions this year. They feel like they could be the NFC version of the Bengals.
It's weird seeing Bengals fans say "Go Chiefs" even if it is followd by a vomit emoji.
Wow! Some Bengals fans are actually rooting for a hated division rival this weekend.
You know the Chiefs have agitated Bengals fans recently when they're going to root for the Ravens over them.