Bengals fans expected so much more from these players in 2022
Jonah Williams
The Bengals did a massive reboot of their offensive line during the offseason but Jonah Williams was the only one to survive the shift. He missed his rookie year and then six games in year two so it was important to see him make it through an entire season in 2021.
This year, however, Williams has not played well. He leads the league in sacks allowed with nine but he hasn't been penalized at all this year, which is promising at least. Still, the Bengals cannot continue to allow Williams to be their left tackle due to how poorly he's performed this year. They need to find someone new to protect Joe Burrow's blindside.
Jackson Carman
Sticking with the offensive line, Carman was supposed to be a shoe-in on the new-look o-line but he failed to secure the starting left guard job. His only competition was fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson who straight up outplayed Carman.
The second-round pick only a year ago has been inactive since Week 3 and it's doubtful we see him active in a Bengals game again unless a slew of injuries occur. This was definitely a wasted pick.
La'el Collins
This is it for the offensive line, I promise. Collins was another key addition in free agency but it turns out that maybe Dallas had a good reason for releasing him. He's been improving in recent weeks but early in the season, fans were frustrated with Collins' inconsistencies. The tackles have been the weak links on the new-look offensive line, that's for sure.