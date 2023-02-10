Bengals fans frustrated at slow crawl Cardinals are taking in Lou Anarumo decision
The Cincinnati Bengals won't be losing Brian Callahan to the Indianapolis Colts but they might still lose Lou Anarumo to the Arizona Cardinals. Anarumo has had two interviews with the Cardinals for their vacant head coaching gig. The job has come down to him and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
The Cardinals announced in the week leading up to the Super Bowl that they'd be making their head coaching announcement following the big game. Bengals fans aren't happy about this because after all, that's their defensive coordinator! He's played a huge role in what the Bengals have been able to do these past two years and losing him would suck.
Bengals fans want the Cardinals to stop stalling on major decision
In the Reddit post embedded above, it's brought up how Lou Anarumo wouldn't be a good fit for Kyler Murray, who is the quarterback of the Cardinals. Murray likely played a role in Kliff Kingsbury getting canned in the offseason and you'd have to think he'd have a say in who the team brings in as their head coach.
The Giants offense looked much better this season under the tutelage of Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka, so it makes sense why Kafka is in the running here. I'm not just saying this because I want Anarumo to stay with the Bengals but Kafka would pair better with Murray than Anarumo would. Kafka is an offensive guy and that's what the Cardinals need.
This is a big decision for the Cardinals and one that they can't afford to whiff on after they extended Murray last offseason. They're making sure they're happy with their decision but unfortunately, it's leading to a lot of anxiety for Bengals fans.