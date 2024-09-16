Bengals fans furiously call out refs after controversial penalty in loss vs. Chiefs
By Ryan Heckman
Sunday was supposed to be the early get-right game for the notoriously slow-starting Cincinnati Bengals. It was a familiar matchup, to put it kindly.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met again as the Bengals took on the Kansas City Chiefs in what ended up being another instant classic between these two teams. Prior to Sunday's Week 2 matchup, Burrow was 3-1 against Mahomes.
In a second half that went back and forth, providing fans with plenty of dramatic moments, the Bengals found themselves in position to pull off a win against the Super Bowl champs. Late in the game, Mahomes and the Chiefs faced a fourth down.
If Kansas City failed to convert, the Bengals would all but have been guaranteed a win. Mahomes dropped back to pass and flung the ball down the field.
Rookie seventh-round pick Daijahn Anthony appeared to have helped break up the pass intended for receiver Rashee Rice, but after the ball hit the ground, one referee called defensive pass interference.
Was it the right call? That's debatable. In the end, there was contact made. The better question might have been, why was a seventh-round rookie on the field in that situation? Nothing against Anthony, but we're talking about a third string safety.
Regardless, it's all over now.
From there, the Chiefs were able to line up for a 51-yard field goal attempt off the foot of Harrison Butker.
The attempt was good. The Chiefs won. Cincinnati and their fan base felt as though the refs bailed Mahomes and the Chiefs out yet again. It was safe to say, not everyone felt the call was the right one.
Bengals fans and NFL fans alike took to social media to call out the refs after their Week 2 loss
...raises hand?
Yeah, we've heard this before.
Hey, at least it wasn't just fans who thought the call was a joke. Even former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh took to social media to express his displeasure.
Oh, what's that? Another former NFL player agreeing that it was a bogus call? Sure is.
Are we sensing a theme here? "Bailed out" seems to be often-used ... and borderline-correct.
We have found the perfect explanation for how it feels to be a Bengals fan in the midst of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, folks. This is it.
You get the idea. The Bengals lost in heartbreaking fashion and the Chiefs have an extra man on the field at all times.