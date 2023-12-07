Bengals fans will love what Lou Anarumo did before Evan McPherson's game-winning kick
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime on Monday night and did so off an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo knew that McPherson was going to make the kick and was so confident that he handed in his call sheet.
During his media session on Thursday, Anarumo joked that he knew McPherson was going to make the kick so he said he was done calling defensive plays for the night even before the game-winning kick happened.
Honestly, Bengals fans had the same reaction too. We all knew that Money Mac was going to make the kick and win the game for Cincinnati. He's been one of the best kickers in the league since the Bengals drafted him in 2021, sitting with an average field goal percentage of 82.6, as of this writing.
McPherson's game-winners have gone viral throughout his career but none was more famous than the one he knocked through in the AFC Championship Game to send the team to its first Super Bowl since the 80s. The week before, he had called his game-winning kick against the Titans, stating, "Well I guess we're going to the AFC Championship."
Money Mac continues to be worth the fifth-round pick that the Bengals spent on him.