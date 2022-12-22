Bengals Fans Only Caesars Ohio Promo Code: Get $100 Today FREE
Congratulations, Bengals fans! Not only are the Bengals the AFC's hottest team, but we're also just over one week away from Ohio launching legalized sports betting! That means the time is now to claim Caesars Sportsbook's fantastic promo: $100 free just for signing up!
Here's how the offer works and what to do to claim it, as well as another excellent promos:
Caesars Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars and make a deposit of $20, you'll automatically get $100 in free bets when sports betting begins on January 1! That's +500 odds without even placing a bet!
All you have to do is follow these steps to secure your free $100:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Use the promo code STRIPETIX
4. Deposit $20
That's it! As long as you deposit $20, you'll automatically receive $100 in free bets from Caesars to use as you please.
Whether you want to back the Bengals or prefer a wager on the Cavs, Buckeyes, or another team, that $100 is yours guaranteed.
You've waited long enough for legal sports betting. Make the wait worth it with a free $100!
Only new Caesars users in Ohio can claim this awesome offer and it won't last - sign up for Caesars now to jumpstart your betting career with a free $100!
DraftKings Promo Code Ohio
If you already have a Caesars account, DraftKings Sportsbook has a spectacular promo for Bengals fans too: a free $200 for signing up!
The steps for this offer are just as easy as the first:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link
2. Complete the identity verification
3. Sit back and relax!
Yup, you don't even need to make a deposit for this one! Just sign up, verify your identity, and enjoy!
Once sports betting launches on January 1, you'll have $200 in free bets waiting for you in your DraftKings account.
Just like the above, you must be a new DraftKings user in Ohio to claim your free $200. Sign up for DraftKings now to keep building your bankroll with an extra $200 on the house!
Between these sportsbooks, you've got $300 in free bets waiting for you to celebrate sports betting in Ohio! It's a fantastic time to be a Bengals fan, so take advantage of the tremendous opportunity to stack some cash and sign up for both sportsbooks now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.