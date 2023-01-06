Bengals fans react to the playoff scenario reveal
The Cincinnati Bengals were still in the running to win the No. 1 seed in the AFC before their Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The NFL released potential playoff scenarios (it still has to be voted on) and this scenario would not give the Bengals any shot whatsoever at the No. 1 seed.
Bengals fans, as you can expect, are not happy about that.
Bengals fans are not happy about the hand their team was dealt
I absolutely understand why Bengals fans are livid about this scenario. In no situation should winning the division end up being a bad thing but it totally could in this situation! If the Bengals lose on Sunday, there's a chance they'd have to flip a coin to potentially get a home playoff game. As a division winner, teams are guaranteed a home playoff game but not in this case apparently.
It's a crummy situation to be in especially because the Bengals 100% did the right thing on Monday night. So then why does it feel as though they're being punished for doing the right thing?
What I will say is that in this scenario, the Bengals are guaranteed no lower than the No. 3 seed. Had the game continued on Monday night and the stripes lost, this weekend's game would be for the AFC North title. So there's that if you're looking for any kind of silver lining.