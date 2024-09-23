Bengals fans shouldn't be scared of Justin Fields after mediocre offensive start
By Mike Luciano
The song remains the same as the 2024 season wraps up Week 3. The Cincinnati Bengals have once again started off poorly, while the rival Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to fight and claw their way to wins despite offensive performances that would suggest anything but an unblemished record.
Pittsburgh is the stage for the Justin Fields reclamation project. While he hasn't lit up the scoreboard, he has helped Pittsburgh win each of their first three games, all while completing an excellent 73% of his passes. He is managing the game, but he seems to be working fairly well in Arthur Smith's offense.
However, the Steelers may be foolish to crown Fields this quickly. Their defense has allowed just 26 points in three games which is the best mark in the league. Pittsburgh has scored just three offensive touchdowns, two of which were Fields touchdown passes and one of which was a run.
The only team since World War II to start the season 3-0 while scoring three offensive touchdowns or fewer was the 1988 Buffalo Bills. The Steelers are doing something almost unprecedented, which should make Bengals fans feel better about their ability to contend in the AFC North.
Bengals fans shouldn't fear Steelers offense with Justin Fields
That Bills team, who went 12-4 and lost to Boomer Esiason's Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, also had a Hall of Fame quarterback in Jim Kelly, a star rookie in eventual gold jacket wearer Thurman Thomas, and Andre Reed as a dynamic No. 1 receiver. Pittsburgh has...Najee Harris? George Pickens?
While the Steelers will be a threat to compete for the division title, it seems hard to believe they can sustain their winning ways with Fields scoring one touchdown every game. In a hypothetical shootout, Joe Burrow is still miles ahead of Fields in that area.
Even with the Baltimore Ravens starting off 1-2, betting on Lamar Jackson to get his team back on track seems like a much more reasonable proposition than hoping Fields suddenly turns into Terry Bradshaw. Fields is a competent quarterback, but he is certainly not going to move the needle as far as contending for a championship is concerned.
The Bengals have a defense that will be able to give Fields some trouble, and Burrow will be the best quarterback Pittsburgh has faced to this point. The air could come out of the balloon once Fields' competition ramps up.