Bengals fans will love Chad Johnson's message to Jermaine Burton
Johnson offered some advice to the rookie receiver.
The Cincinnati Bengals have had a lot of great wide receivers play for the team over the years, and they're hoping that Jermaine Burton will be another one. The Bengals selected Burton in the third round (80th overall pick) of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he'll now join a receiving corps that also includes Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, That's some serious weaponry for quarterback Joe Burrow.
Shortly after Burton was selected, Bengals legend Chad Johnson shared a welcome message for the new receiver (via the team's official X account), congratulating him and letting him know how lucky he is to get to suit up in front of the fans in Cincinnati. Johnson last played for the Bengals in 2010, but he clearly still feels very strongly about the organization.
"First off, congrats on this incredible night," Johnson said. "All your hard work and your dedication to your craft has gotten you to this point, and there's no better city to start it in than Cincinnati. I was fortunate enough to play 10 seasons here and the organization and the fanbase, to this day, still show me love."
Johnson also shared some sound advice for the 22-year old Burton, advising him to maintain his work ethic and passion for the game.
"Keep putting that work in, and most importantly, don't let the business side of things take away from the joy of the game," he said. Lastly, I'll leave you with this: When it's all said and done, what type of player do you want to be remembered as?"
If anyone knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a successful wide receiver in Cincinnati, it's Johnson, so Burton would be wise to heed his advice. If he can put together anything close to the career that Johnson had with the Bengals, his selection will be a home run.