Bengals fans will love what Ja'Marr Chase just said about his contract drama
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hasn't gotten the contract extension that he's seeking, but he appears to be alright with that. For now, at least.
Chase happy to be focusing on football, not numbers
A few days after his two-touchdown, 118-yard performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, Chase told media members that he's happy that the contract drama is behind him now that he's back out on the field with his teammates.
"All this BS that was going on this offseason and prior to the season, I'm just happy that it's over with," Chase said of the situation. "I'm finally playing ball and having fun with the guys. That's what matters most for me."
These comments from Chase are noteworthy as they hint at harmony behind the scenes in Cincinnati . Earlier this month, a report surfaced that Chase felt "misled" by the Bengals regarding his contract situation and suggested that Chase felt like the organization promised him an extension that never materialized. That report could still be true, but it appears as though Chase is ready to let bygones be bygones at this point in time.
Chase missed the entirety of training camp and preseason play as he held out in hopes of getting a deal done. The two sides reportedly came close to an agreement, but they were never able to put pen to paper. Now with the season in full-swing, it sounds like the situation has been put on the back burner.
It's understandable why Chase would want an extension as soon as possible given his stellar play over his first three seasons in the league combined with the uncertain nature of football. But, there was technically never a rush to get a deal done from Cincinnati's perspective, as the star receiver is still under team control through the 2025 NFL season.
The Bengals have made it clear that Chase is part of their long-term plans. After all, they'd be foolish to let a receiver of his talents slip away. At this point, it seems like the most likely scenario is that the two sides will agree on an extension next offseason. In the meantime, it doesn't appear as though Chase plans to dwell on the situation, which is great news for fans in Cincinnati.