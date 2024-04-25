Bengals Fans: Win $150 Bonus for Any $5 NFL Draft Bet
Make sure you walk away a winner from this year's NFL Draft with this offer from FanDuel
You might have an idea how some picks will go in this year’s NFL Draft, and FanDuel is giving you the chance to cash in on it even if you’re wrong!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more on any NFL Draft wager, win or lose, with this new-user offer from FanDuel.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Ohio
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any NFL Draft wager
That’s it! You can bet on whatever you want, and it doesn’t matter if that wager wins or loses.
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the completion of that first bet as long as you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Your FanDuel bonus bets will arrive as a pool of house credits that allow you to wager on sports without risking your own money.
Since it’s house credit, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering.
But your winnings will be real cash that you can withdraw!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel will prompt you with the option to apply your bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as your bonus bets last.
Simply select that bonus option, type in how much of your bonus you want to bet and then place the wager.
You can use these bonus bets on any wager in any sport, but keep in mind that they expire seven days after you receive them. Don’t wait too long to spend yours!
What States is FanDuel Legal in?
You can now access FanDuel in 25 U.S. states and Washington D.C.
Here’s the full list of states where you can use FanDuel Sportsbook: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WA, WV, and WY.
FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
If you find that you like bonus bets, we have good news for you: You can earn more bonus bets by referring your friends to sign up with FanDuel!
It’s easy. Find your unique referral link in your account and then send it to a friend who is in a state with legal sports betting and hasn’t signed up with FanDuel.
Then, your friend needs to sign up with FanDuel through your link, deposit $10 or more and wager $10 or more.
Whenever that’s completed, you’ll both get $50 in bonus bets!
FanDuel Promo Terms & Conditions
There’s not much to know about this offer that hasn’t already been described.
However, it’s important to know that you must be 21+ years old, in a state with legal sports betting and you must be a new user to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Aside from that, all you have to do is sign up and complete the minimum deposit and first bet during the promotional period to unlock your bonus.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
Ohio is home to all of the best sportsbooks, so why would you pick just one?
Having access to several sportsbooks means you’ll always be able to bet with the best odds on the market for any wager you want to place and you’ll never miss out on a fun promotion.
That being said, FanDuel is the perfect place to start.
It has the best app in the business, often features the biggest promotions and has tons of betting lines on all of your favorite sports and teams.
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings currently has the best sign-up bonus available in Ohio, but there’s a couple other offers that are pretty impressive too.
Here are the top sign-up promotions that you can claim today in Ohio:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSNFL1000
Click each link below to sign up with these sportsbooks and claim your bonus rewards today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER