Bengals fans won't like who Orlando Brown Jr. picked to win Super Bowl 58
"I do think the Kansas City Chiefs win this game."
The Cincinnati Bengals might not be in the Super Bowl this year but Radio Row gives fans a chance to hear their favorite players from the past and present speak to the media. Orlando Brown Jr. appeared on FanSided's Stacking the Box with Sterling Holmes and Patrick Allen and talked about his time in Baltimore and Kansas City as well as his prediction for the Super Bowl.
Brown mentioned right off the bat that he's not used to partaking in Super Bowl week like this because normally "I'm a player playing in the game". Brown appeared in last year's Super Bowl as Kansas City's starting left tackle.
Sterling asked Brown about how the injuries and up-and-down season impacted him. He said, "As a player, you kind of prepare for that mentally, you know, even in the worst way in terms of losing your quarterback." He said it's hard to win in the NFL but he says the Bengals did a good job fighting through adversity. Brown also gave Jake Browning his flowers for "doing his job" when he needed to.
Patrick then pivots to asking Brown about the three main quarterbacks he's played with during his career (Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow) and how those guys are different. He said Mahomes is the gunslinger who grew up around sports and has a certain way of leading, Jackson is always going to get the best out of his team and that you know he'll give it his all, and Burrow is different, which is why the Bengals organization turned around so quickly.
Sorry Bengals fans, Orlando Brown Jr. is picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
Brown couldn't get out of the interview without picking who he thinks will win Super Bowl 58. Bengals fans won't be thrilled to hear that he picked Kansas City.
"Hard to say score prediction but I do think the Kansas City Chiefs win this game, man. We talkin' 'bout Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, Chris Jones in the heat of the moment in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. This is home to them, man. They gonna do this."
While Bengals fans probably don't love that answer, be sure to listen to the rest of Orlando Brown's interview!