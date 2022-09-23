Bengals Fantasy Football Week 3: Start Joe Burrow, Sit Tyler Boyd
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been the fantasy football gold mine that owners were hoping for when they added members of the stripes to their squad for the 2022 season. There have been a few bright spots here and there, but if you drafted Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, or Ja'Marr Chase expecting fat numbers, you've likely been disappointed.
Don't worry! These guys WILL come around. They better, or it's going to be a long season, for real football and fake football.
In Week 3, the Bengals face a suddenly explosive Jets team on the road in what many view as a must-win game. The time for excuses is over, the line has had two weeks to play together, Joe Burrow has had two games to shake off the rust, and Zac Taylor has had two games to figure out how NOT to come out flat every week. So now, in preparation for Week 3, let's dig into some start/sit players for both teams. As always I am basing this on PPR, standard scoring.
Start 'Em
Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Gutsy call here, isn't it? Of course, if you have Burrow or Chase, you are starting them on the reg, regardless of the matchup, but some folks might be considering putting Joey down this week. Don't.
The Jets gave up three touchdowns to Lamar Jackson in Week 1 and allowed Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, and Jacoby Brissett to have solid games in Week 2. Much has been made of the fact that Joe Burrow has been sacked about 500 times in two games, but the staff will make the necessary adjustments to get the ball out of Burrow's hand quicker.
If Burrow can work more short stuff like Brissett did last week against Gang Green, then eventually downfield will open up and we might see a couple of those deep shots we have been craving. Expect a more focused, confident Burrow against the Jets
Projection: 22/31 for 312 yards and 3 TDs