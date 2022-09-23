Bengals Fantasy Football Week 3: Start Joe Burrow, Sit Tyler Boyd
Start 'Em
Jets RB Breece Hall
While the temptation is to roll with last year's rookie star Michael Carter, here's why you don't -- Breece Hall exists on the Jets roster as well.
Last season Carter torched the Bengals for over 160 combined yards. The entire game was a Mike White check-down game, and Cincy simply could put Carter on the ground. Week 1 against the Ravens, in a game the Jets trailed throughout, Carter logged 17 touches to Hall's 12. Last week in a shootout against the Browns, Hall and carter split carries evenly, with Hall being way more efficient, gaining 50 yards with a score. Which type of game do we expect in Week 3?
If history is an indicator, the Bengals aren't going to bolt to a fast start, which could lend itself to more of a ground attack from New York. If the Bengals move quickly, this could change with Carter logging more snaps out of passing sets, so Carter is a good flex option. Otherwise, Hall sees his highest volume of work on the season.
Projection: 17 carries for 83 yards and 1 TD; 2 catches for13 yards
Jets WR Elijah Moore
Hear me out on this one. Moore has been a tremendous bust thus far making only eight grabs on 12 targets for 90 yards, so why would I start him? Good question.
Garrett Wilson, the prize rookie receiver from Ohio State has been incredible. He has already scored twice and leads the NFL in red zone targets. Cincinnati has played well on the back end the first two weeks. The Bengals will probably make it a point to not allow Wilson to run wild as the Browns did. The other outside receiver, Corey Davis is okay, but he is not going to require any extra help like Wilson.
With no tight end threat in the middle of the field, and the Bengals putting extra emphasis on Wilson, that should leave Elijah Moore singled up on Cincinnati's slot corner Mike Hilton. Hilton struggled against the Cowboys, and a younger, faster guy like Moore could be primed for a breakout game. Of course, much depends on Joe Flacco, but this could be the week that Moore breaks out.
Projection: 7 catches for 84 yards and 1 TD