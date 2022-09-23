Bengals Fantasy Football Week 3: Start Joe Burrow, Sit Tyler Boyd
Sit 'Em
Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon has looked slow and indecisive so far after two games. I realize the sample size is extremely small, and I realize the line has underwhelmed, to put it nicely, but Mixon just doesn't look right. It shouldn't be age, as Mixon is still in his prime. He is healthy, so what is the problem? It's not volume, as Mixon is second among NFL rushers in carries, but with only 139 rushing yards to show for it, it's not good.
Mixon should be finding rushing lanes because teams are playing two high safeties to take away the deep ball, so there are only linebackers to contend with, but he isn't even getting to that level. Mixon is getting all of the carries, as Zac Taylor refuses to even let Chris Evans log snaps on offense, so as long as Mixon's workload is undisputed, you should still find a spot for him, preferably as a flex. However until the line shows improvement and Joe starts running harder, he's a low-end RB 2.
Projection: 19 carries for 74 yards and 0 TD
Jets QB Joe Flacco
Let's be clear -- if you are starting Joe Flacco, you either are a family member, a friend, or in fact Joe Flacco. Failing any of that your season has already gone severely off the rails. That being said, Flacco has been surprisingly good. He is third in the league in passing yards after two weeks, and just threw four touchdowns against what we all thought was a top 10 Brown defense, so go figure.
I know some people, myself included often like to go contrarian where fantasy is concerned, but just stop. The temptation would be to start him over Jimmy G, or Derek Carr this week, and I understand but remember this is Joe Flacco. Cooper Rush might have been solid for a half against Cincinnati, but I expect more pressure from our rush ends, and Flacco has the mobility of a lamp. If the Bengals D doesn't get him down at least four times, it's a fail on Lou Anarumo's part.
Keep Flacco out this week, but if you HAVE to use him for a bargain basement DFS option, knock yourself out.
Projection: 18 of 32 for 214 yards and 1 TD
Bengals WR Tyler Boyd
I really expected bigger things this year for Boyd. He is a good, veteran player that has earned Joe Burrow's trust. He is basically T.J. Houshmandzadeh when the stripes had Chad and Slim Henry. Unfortunately, Burrow hasn't had the time to get to Boyd in his progressions.
When Burrow gets those rare opportunities to sit back and scan the field, Tyler Boyd excels. He is the perfect safety blanket for a young quarterback. Unfortunately, he is rarely the first or second read so he is seeing his opportunities limited, even when Higgins went out concussed.
Compounding that is Hayden Hurst, who has been a good pass-catching addition. Hurst is more athletic than C.J. Uzomah, and the offense is utilizing him differently. Uzomah spent much time running seam routes, and had enough long speed to excel, but wasn't used outside the hashes like Hurst is. That cuts into Boyd's route tree. T-Boyd is still capable, but as is the case with Mixon, until this line proves it can allow Joey Franchise time and protection, Boyd should stay on the end of your fantasy bench.
Projection: 3 catches for 41 yards and 0 TD
There you go kids! As always, in any fantasy contest, start your studs, watch the injury report and check game day inactives. But most of all, have fun and let's hope we see the Bengals get in the win column against the Jets.