Bengals Fantasy Football Week 5: Start Tee Higgins, Sit Hayden Hurst
The Cincinnati Bengals head to Baltimore for an AFC North battle between two teams with plenty of fantasy value. Considering this is a Sunday night matchup, it could decide the week for your fantasy team.
The Bengals and Ravens have many weapons that have been inconsistent on a week-to-week basis and this will break down who to sit and who to plug into your lineup and start.
All fantasy news and data courtesy of ESPN
Start Em'
QB - Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow has improved drastically since Week 1 and still hasn't reached his fantasy peak yet. Last season Burrow threw for 525 yards against the Ravens, and now this is a much different Ravens defense, but Burrow is still worth a start in your fantasy lineup.
In 6 or 8-man leagues, you could debate someone else if you have someone on your roster at equal fantasy value with a better matchup. Still, in standard 10-12 man leagues, he is a top ten fantasy QB in value against a Ravens defense that has allowed many yards through the air this season.
Fantasy point AVG: 19.5
QB - Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is a guaranteed start, and it shouldn't even be in question. With his running ability, it makes him debatably the best fantasy option at QB outside of maybe Josh Allen, potentially Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts. But Jackson has had an MVP-level season so far.
If Lamar is your fantasy QB don't question it even against a good Bengals defense. He isn't worth benching because he could very well leave crucial points on your bench if replaced.
Fantasy point AVG: 28.8
WR - Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins has been one of the more consistent Bengals wide receivers, and that is because Ja'Marr Chase is drawing a lot of double teams, which gives Higgins one-on-one opportunities. Against the Dolphins, he led the way with seven receptions, 124 yards, and a touchdown, racking up 25.40 fantasy points.
Higgins is a very solid WR2, slowly increasing into a WR1 role depending on the type of league you are in. If his numbers stay consistent, he could be the most reliant receiver on many rosters across the Fantasy landscape.
Fantasy point AVG: 15.9
WR - Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase is a top-10 pick in most fantasy leagues, so you can't really sit him, and rightfully so. He is drawing double teams, but he is still managing to produce, and that production should not drop off a significant amount. Chase is still a WR1 and should be in your starting lineup every week when he is healthy.
Chase struggled against double coverage last Thursday night, but he sauced up the poor performance with some late catches that put up a respectable number for fantasy owners. Chase could be due for a bounce-back week, and what better week to do it than against a division rival?
Fantasy point AVG: 16.1
TE - Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews has a history of having his way against the Bengals' defense, so this is a no-brainer when considering who to use at your tight end spot. Not to mention, Andrews is a top-three tight end in fantasy value this year.
Andrews is Lamar Jackson's favorite target and has been for the last two seasons so if you have Mark Andrews, don't debate whether or not to play him. Regardless if he finds the end zone or not, he will still bring plenty of value in PPR format leagues.
Fantasy point AVG: 17.1