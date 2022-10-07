Bengals Fantasy Football Week 5: Start Tee Higgins, Sit Hayden Hurst
Start Em' with caution
These are the type of players who have plenty of fantasy value but have been inconsistent out of the gate. In most standard leagues, these guys are either starters most of the time or are on a weekly basis. However, all of them are rostered at high volume.
RB - Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon has not yet reached his full fantasy potential, but he still manages solid weeks for users. The problem is when you draft a guy like Mixon, you are drafting him to usually be your RB1 in most settings. He has been one of the more inconsistent RB1s this season.
Don't bench Mixon. He is too reliant on the Bengals' offense and gets too many touches to think he won't rack up some points. He has only found the end zone once through four weeks, so he is soon due for a touchdown-heavy game. The Ravens' defense does present a strong rushing defense which could make it hard on Mixon to find yardage if the holes are not there.
Fantasy point AVG: 14.3
WR - Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd is not to the point in fantasy value where he is a weekly starter in most leagues. However, if you are short at the position or in deep leagues with many people, he is a serviceable option that has seen production this season. He has found the end zone twice and had a game where he went for over 100 receiving yards.
It is hard to predict which of the three Bengals receivers will have that breakout week, but he is worth keeping an eye on if you have him rostered and you are debating a FLEX play.
Fantasy point AVG: 11.8
RB - J.K. Dobbins
In J.K. Dobbins' first game back after injury with the Ravens, he found the end zone twice and has plenty of volumes. Justice Hill, the RB2 he shares snaps with, also left the game with a hamstring injury, so his status is in doubt for Sunday night. This should give Dobbins even more touches.
The only reason he is in the caution section is that it is just his second game back since injury, and he is going against a Bengals run defense that has been relatively solid. Running back's usually don't find their glory breakout days against the Cincinnati front. Nonetheless, Dobbins is still worth a starting spot in most leagues.
Fantasy point AVG: 14.2