Bengals Fantasy Football Week 5: Start Tee Higgins, Sit Hayden Hurst
Sit Em'
There are occasions where a guy like Devin Duvernay or Hayden Hurst could slip into your lineup if you have a team that has injuries or has players on a BYE but since the BYE weeks have not hit the fantasy world yet, these are last resort options or potential options in extremely deep leagues pushing 14+ players.
WR - Devin Duvernay
Devin Duvernay is the WR2 for the Ravens, and he does have big play ability, but he is a very boom-or-bust type of player. He could catch a deep ball and put it in the end zone, or he could have a day where he goes catch-less and just makes an impact on special teams. That is the tricky part about the Ravens' wide receivers. Duvernay has been pretty solid, too, which makes it hard to say sit him. But he's a risky start.
They are very unpredictable. With Dobbins back and seeing volume both as a pass catcher and a runner, Jackson using his feet as a runner, and Jackson targetting Bateman and Andrews the most. There isn't much upside for Duvernay to be in your starting lineups.
Fantasy point AVG: 13.3
RB - Samaje Perine
Samaje Perine isn't rostered in most leagues, and rightfully so. The Bengals do not give him a ton of rushing opportunities. A lot less than they actually should. When Perine runs, he gets positive yardage and makes chunk plays.
He had a good week against the Jets, where he caught a touchdown, but he barely saw the ball the following week. He is not worth risking a spot in your lineup at this point in time. Keep an eye on him on the waiver wire if Mixon continues to struggle.
Fantasy point AVG: 5.7
TE - Hayden Hurst
Hayden Hurst has been solid for the Bengals' offense but being that fourth option in the passing game makes it hard to find a place for him to start unless you have an injury at tight end or a BYE week. Hurst is worth a roster spot if you like to keep two tight ends because he does have an upside. He is not a bad start by any means, but there are weeks when he will not see much production.
Against the Jets, he had one catch for seven yards, then followed that up against the Dolphins and scored a touchdown. He is a week-to-week plug-in-and-play player, but I would not start him against Baltimore.
Fantasy point AVG: 7.6
RB - Justice Hill
Justice Hill saw some volume for the Ravens last week, but he is a for sure sit 'em this week against the Bengals will a lingering hamstring injury. If the Ravens don't sit him themselves, you should as a fantasy manager.
Hill would only be an option in very deep leagues, but he is second fiddle to Dobbins, and if he is battling an injury, that is even more of a reason not to play him this week against the Bengals. He is expected to be out alongside Rashod Bateman Sunday night.
Fantasy point AVG: 4.6