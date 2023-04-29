Bengals find eventual Tyler Boyd replacement in fourth round with Charlie Jones
The Cincinnati Bengals have the best WR corp in the NFL but that didn't stop them from continuing to add to the position. They spent their fourth-round pick on Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones.
Per Charlie Goldsmith in the tweet provided above, Jones is a fast guy who also offers kick returning abilities. The Bengals might not throw Jones into the starting corps right off the bat but with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both entering the final year of their contracts, it's a good idea to grab someone to replace one of those guys now.
Jones looks to be a replacement for Boyd in the slot and he'll have a year to sit behind him while also stepping in and catching passes from Joe Burrow as a depth piece. He had over 100 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season at Purdue.
Charlie Jones is the Bengals' fourth-round pick.
Bengals fans might not love the idea of spending an early Day 3 pick on a wide receiver but we know that the team likes to get ahead of expiring contracts. Adding Jones pretty much ensures that Boyd won't be a priority to bring back following the 2023 season.
This is the first offensive pick for the Bengals of the draft and while it's way too soon to know how Jones will do, Cincinnati once again is getting ahead of the expiring contracts and making sure their roster stays competitive.
