Bengals first round pick becomes last rookie to sign contract
Cincinnati Bengals first round pick Amarius Mims has officially signed his rookie contract with the Bengals, the team announced, making him the final rookie from this year's class to sign his deal.
The Bengals begin training camp this week, so Mims put pen to paper just in time. Better late than never, right? Now the Bengals won't have to worry about any type of holdout when it comes to their top pick from the '24 draft.
Mims' contract details revealed
According to ESPN, Mims signed a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $15.37 million. The deal also includes a $7.99 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option. So, that means that Mims' contract is fully guaranteed through the 2027 season, and the team could chose to extend it through the '28 campaign.
Now, with the contract stuff taken care of, Mims can put his full focus on the field where there are some high hopes for the offensive tackle out from the University of Georgia. The Bengals need to solidify the offensive line in front of star quarterback Joe Burrow, and the hope is that Mims will be a huge help in that area.
it remains to be seen whether or not Mims will begin his rookie season as a starter, but he should get an opportunity to win the job at training camp, at least. In the meantime, veteran members of the Bengals have been impressed with what they've seen from Mims since his selection in April.
"He asks a lot of questions," Orlando Brown said of Mims. "Technique, fundamentals. How the league is so he's preparing on the field, off the field. He's self-aware. He's got the right mindset in thinking we'll have to count on him at some point this season."
"He's got a good attitude," Alex Cappa added of Mims. "He's also a physical freak. That's always good, Whatever I know, I'll pass it on to him. He'll develop over time. He's got a lot to learn, but once he gets everything good mentally, then physically it will come together for sure."
Bengals fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Mims is signed for the forseeable future. Cincinnati has done an excellent job of building out the roster through the draft in recent years with selections like Joe Burrow, Ja'marr Chase and Cam Taylor-Britt, and the hope is that Mims will become another foundational piece for the team moving forward.