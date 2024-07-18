Bengals first round pick remains unsigned with training camp looming
Cincinnati Bengals first round pick Amarius Mims remains unsigned with the start of training camp just days away. Mims is one of the last remaining unsigned rookies from the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's time for Bengals fans to panic, though the clock is ticking.
Rookies in Cincinnati are scheduled to report to training camp on July 20, and Mims needs to be signed in order to participate in camp. So, there's not a ton of time left for that deal to get done without Mims being forced to miss time at the onset of his carer.
It's likely that a deal will get done in time. The Bengals selected Mims with the No. 16 overall pick in the draft in order to solidify the offensive line in front of star quarterback Joe Burrow, and there are high hopes for him within the organization. Both sides should be motivated to put pen to paper.
In the meantime, veteran members of the Bengals have been impressed with what they've seen from Mims since his selection in April.
"He asks a lot of questions," Orlando Brown said of Mims. "Technique, fundamentals. How the league is so he's preparing on the field, off the field. He's self-aware. He's got the right mindset in thinking we'll have to count on him at some point this season."
"He's got a good attitude," Alex Cappa added of Mims. "He's also a physical freak. That's always good, Whatever I know, I'll pass it on to him. He'll develop over time. He's got a lot to learn, but once he gets everything good mentally, then physically it will come together for sure."
Again, there's no reason to panic. At this point we just have to assume that Mims will sign his contract with the Bengals in the near future and be ready to get to work on what promises to be a productive rookie campaign. If training camp starts and Mims remained unsigned then it will be a different story, but for now we just have to hope that doesn't happen.