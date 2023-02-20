Bengals first-year free-agent report card for 2022 season
La'el Collins
Fans might have been the most excited about the Bengals signing La'el Collins, who had spent the previous six years with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of LSU. Collins was up and down during his time in Dallas and that's why the 'Boys were likely okay parting ways with him.
The Bengals didn't hesitate to take a chance on him though and right away, Collins talked a big game. He boasted that he'd be Joe Burrow's body guard and fans were so stoked to see this guy line up at right tackle for the new-look Bengals offensive line.
What followed was a disappointing campaign from Collins and ended with an ACL injury that he sustained in Week 16. He missed the rest of the season and fans were left wondering what the heck happened ot the guy who claimed he was going to be Burrow's bodyguard.
Collins earned a mere 57.9 PFF grade and a paltry 44.2 pass-blocking grade. He allowed five sacks and was penalized eight times during the season. It felt like fans were promised a heck of a lot more than what they got from Collins, that's for sure. He might even be a cap casualty this offseason.