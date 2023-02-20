Bengals first-year free-agent report card for 2022 season
Ted Karras
The second free-agent Cincinnati came to terms with was Ted Karras, who had spent five of his first six years with the Patriots and won two Super Bowls with them. He had a random year in Miami as well.
Karras was an appealing option because of his versatility. He had spent time at guard and at center throughout the years so when Cincinnati signed him, there was a chance for him to play either left guard or center.
He ended up lining up at center for the entire season and was an outstanding addition to this new-look offensive line. Karras received an overall grade of 62.6 and his pass-blocking grade of 76.2 definitely stood out. He allowed just two sacks during the regular season and was only penalized three times.
Karras also became the new Uzomah in the sense that he fired everyone up in the locker room. It was hard not to like the guy. He was arguably the best signing last offseason.