Bengals Free Agency 2023: Arrivals, departures, rumors from Day 2 of free agency
The second day of free agency was still filled with Cincinnati Bengals fans being psyched about signing Orlando Brown late on Wednesday night. Prior to signing Brown, fans were getting frustrated at the lack of moves that had been made before that and it wouldn't be crazy if we didn't see much more movement now that they got their guy on the o-line.
During the early afternoon hours on Thursday, the Bengals re-signed punt returner Trent Taylor, who joined the team during the 2021 offseason. He hasn't been utilized much as a wide receiver but that wasn't why the team was bringing him in.
The team also agreed to terms on a contract with Cody Ford, who looks to be backup material. He visited with the team earlier in the day and apparently, the visit went well because he's the newest member of the team!
Fortunately, at least as of this writing, no players departed from the Bengals roster and that's huge considering the first three days, that's really all we saw happen. Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates, Samaje Perine, Hayden Hurst -- All gone.
Now, of course, we know why the Bengals didn't retain them as they were working on signing Brown and while some fans might not like hearing it, adding Brown is a much bigger impact than re-signing any of those guys.
Bengals free agency Day 2
The Bengals also visited with Nick Scott, who could slide in and replace one of the departing safeties.
After the Brown signing, it wouldn't be shocking if things slowed down for the Bengals considering they need to extend Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Logan Wilson. Those would be the next moves to watch out for.