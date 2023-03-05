Bengals Free Agency: 3 free agent options if Hayden Hurst isn't retained
2. Dalton Schultz
During his five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Dalton Schultz has become one of the most underrated tight ends in the NFL.
Over his first two seasons, Schultz recorded just 13 receptions for 122 receiving yards. But in the three seasons since, he has been a force for the Cowboys offense. This included an 800-yard campaign in 2021.
Since 2020, Schultz has taken the field in 48 games, while also being a go-to option with the Cowboys offense. Over this stretch, he recorded 198 receptions for 2000 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns.
While Schultz's numbers dropped some in 2022, he still proved to be a major playmaker. He finished the regular season recording 57 receptions for 577 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. In the Cowboys' two playoff games, he also stuffed the stat sheet, recording 12 receptions for 122 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
If Schultz does in fact move on from the Cowboys, he should be on the Bengals radar. He has consistently proven that he can make plays, and could fit the mold of this already-established offense.