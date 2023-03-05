Bengals Free Agency: 3 free agent options if Hayden Hurst isn't retained
1. Mike Gesicki
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mike Gesicki has developed into one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. Now after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, he is set to hit free agency, and he could be the perfect addition to this Bengals offense.
Over 81 career games, Gesicki has proved to be a reliable option throughout the air. In total, he has recorded 231 receptions for 2,617 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.
With the arrival of Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins offense, Gesicki saw his role diminish in 2022. While he recorded five touchdowns, he caught just 32 receptions for 362 receiving yards. This was his lowest receiving amount since his rookie season.
In a Bengals offense full of firepower, Gesicki could be an ideal option. He has proven that he can stretch the field, and has become a true red zone threat. Playing him alongside Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd could help take this offense to a new level.